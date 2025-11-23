Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) versus KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Head-To-Head Review

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ernexa Therapeutics has a beta of 5.72, suggesting that its stock price is 472% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ernexa Therapeutics and KalVista Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ernexa Therapeutics $1,000.00 10,596.15 -$44.54 million ($3.01) -0.45 KalVista Pharmaceuticals $1.43 million 464.34 -$183.44 million ($3.95) -3.32

Ernexa Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KalVista Pharmaceuticals. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ernexa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ernexa Therapeutics and KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ernexa Therapeutics N/A N/A -682.08% KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -212.79% -97.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ernexa Therapeutics and KalVista Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ernexa Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 1 0 10 0 2.82

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $26.63, indicating a potential upside of 103.24%. Given KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KalVista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ernexa Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Ernexa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ernexa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ernexa Therapeutics beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It develops Factor XIIa, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of HAE which is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company is developing an orally disintegrating tablet formulation, including KONFIDENT-KID for pediatric use with HAE; KONFIDENT-S for adolescent and adult patients with type I or type II HAE; and KONFIDENT for a potential oral therapy for HAE attacks. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

