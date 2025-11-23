Ernie Herrman Sells 24,363 Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ernie Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $151.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $152.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13.

TJX Companies last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $158.90.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

