Ernie Herrman Sells 30,000 Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ernie Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 21st, Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
TJX opened at $151.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $152.58. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.
Institutional Trading of TJX Companies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
