Ernie Herrman Sells 30,000 Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 21st, Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53.

TJX opened at $151.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $152.58. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

