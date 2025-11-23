Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Esquire Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esquire Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Esquire Financial Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of ESQ opened at $100.19 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $107.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $858.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Joseph Melohn sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 136,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,100. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,677 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 40,107.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after buying an additional 244,252 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

