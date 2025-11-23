Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPRX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Leede Financial raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

View Our Latest Report on EPRX

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.19.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,475,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,965,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.