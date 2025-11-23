Euroseas FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Noble Financial

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Euroseas in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $16.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.68. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.17). Euroseas had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.