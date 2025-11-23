Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $143.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.53.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at $874,797. The trade was a 45.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

