Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Insider Activity

FFAI stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

In related news, CEO Yueting Jia acquired 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $177,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,626.78. This represents a 22.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 273,935 shares of company stock valued at $575,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

