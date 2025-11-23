FCX FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FCX. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CICC Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.81 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 215,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $9,970,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 89,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

