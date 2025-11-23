Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.9643.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $690,507,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 841,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,434,000 after acquiring an additional 646,036 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,017,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,156,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

