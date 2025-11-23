Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.4118.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 355.82 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

