Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.7308.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 534.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 41.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

