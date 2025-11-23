Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 19,450 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00.

AMD stock opened at $203.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $3,094,662,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $436,746,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

