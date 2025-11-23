FY2025 Earnings Forecast for APLS Issued By Zacks Research

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $458.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of APLS opened at $19.61 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $280,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,536.08. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 108,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,123.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 312,921 shares of company stock worth $8,452,166 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

