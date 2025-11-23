FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Boeing Issued By Zacks Research

Get Boeing alerts:

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($9.85) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.04). Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.09.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE BA opened at $179.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.90 and a 200-day moving average of $214.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218,049 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 43.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $62,859,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

