FY2025 Earnings Forecast for GRI Bio Issued By HC Wainwright

Get GRI Bio alerts:

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GRI Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.08) for the year. The consensus estimate for GRI Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GRI Bio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GRI Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GRI Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GRI Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

GRI Bio Stock Up 0.5%

GRI stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. GRI Bio has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.17).

GRI Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.