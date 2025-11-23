FY2025 EPS Estimate for ICF International Reduced by Analyst

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for ICF International in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.45%.The business had revenue of $465.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICFI

ICF International Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. ICF International has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $141.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2,121.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,498. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $228,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,423.76. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 10.57%.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.