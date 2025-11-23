FY2025 EPS Estimates for APA Cut by Capital One Financial

Get APA alerts:

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on APA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. APA has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $25.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 68,725 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $12,255,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of APA by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

