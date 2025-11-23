FY2025 EPS Estimates for ARWR Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of ARWR opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,270. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,000. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,186.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

