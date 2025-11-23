FY2025 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Increased by Analyst

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BWA. UBS Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Baird R W upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

BorgWarner Stock Up 4.8%

BWA stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.94%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $141,536.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,437.65. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,500.80. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,479. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,525,000 after buying an additional 4,095,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,234,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 36.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 144.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $28,989,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

