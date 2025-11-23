FY2025 EPS Forecast for HudBay Minerals Lowered by Analyst

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HudBay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

HudBay Minerals stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.58. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 130.7% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 151,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 85,815 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 422,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

