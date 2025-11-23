FY2025 EPS Forecast for Kimberly-Clark Decreased by Analyst

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.38. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 350.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,583,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,105,000 after buying an additional 1,231,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,830,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,382,000 after buying an additional 997,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

