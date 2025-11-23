FY2025 EPS Forecast for TuHURA Biosciences Lifted by Analyst

Get TuHURA Biosciences alerts:

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for TuHURA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for TuHURA Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on TuHURA Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TuHURA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURA opened at $1.74 on Friday. TuHURA Biosciences has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Merck & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

