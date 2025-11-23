Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.3750.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,561.97. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 88,858 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The business had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

