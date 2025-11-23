Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,821 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 87.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,111,435,000 after buying an additional 1,273,163 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Garmin by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.50.

Garmin Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE GRMN opened at $192.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.30 and a 200 day moving average of $222.20. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.