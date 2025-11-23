Grocery Outlet FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of GO opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,045.19. The trade was a 17.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 707,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 168,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 89,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

