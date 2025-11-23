Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,499,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 235,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $399.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.91 and a 1-year high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,939,731.78. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.88.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

