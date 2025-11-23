Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.5455.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 target price on Halliburton in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,030,451 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,239,349,000 after buying an additional 40,969,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 450.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $418,738,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $147,315,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $109,379,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.