Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $816.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 114.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 148.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

