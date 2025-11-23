Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.3333.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,574,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,579,000 after purchasing an additional 651,790 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 30.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,338,000 after purchasing an additional 697,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hasbro by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,634,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,505,000 after buying an additional 346,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

