HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of ACTU FY2025 Earnings

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Actuate Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actuate Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACTU. Wall Street Zen raised Actuate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Actuate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Actuate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACTU opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Actuate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.23.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actuate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTU. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Actuate Therapeutics by 61,068.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Actuate Therapeutics by 492.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter.

Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

