HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of ACTU FY2025 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2025

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTUFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Actuate Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actuate Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACTU. Wall Street Zen raised Actuate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Actuate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACTU opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Actuate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.23.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTUGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actuate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTU. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Actuate Therapeutics by 61,068.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Actuate Therapeutics by 492.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter.

Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.