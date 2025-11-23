Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heritage Distilling in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Heritage Distilling Trading Down 9.8%
Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Distilling had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 2,132.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Distilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Distilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Distilling in the third quarter worth approximately $2,717,000.
Heritage Distilling Company Profile
Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.
