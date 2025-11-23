Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) & RH (NYSE:RH) Critical Comparison

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) and Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RH and Hermes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RH 3.20% -113.58% 3.08% Hermes International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of RH shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of RH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RH $3.18 billion 0.90 $72.41 million $5.37 28.51 Hermes International $16.42 billion 15.82 $4.98 billion N/A N/A

Hermes International has higher revenue and earnings than RH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RH and Hermes International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RH 3 7 10 0 2.35 Hermes International 0 4 0 1 2.40

RH presently has a consensus price target of $259.69, suggesting a potential upside of 69.64%. Given RH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RH is more favorable than Hermes International.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

About Hermes International

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes. It also provides silk and textiles for men and women; art of living and tableware products; perfumes; and watches. In addition, the company is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, finishing, and producing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, finishing, and selling precious leathers. It sells its products through a network of stores worldwide. The company also sells watches, perfumes, and tableware through a network of specialized stores. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was founded in 1837 and is based in Paris, France. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions operates as a subsidiary of H51 SAS.

