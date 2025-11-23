Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.7368.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $186.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.96. Hershey has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,079.64. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $55,269,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 39.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 106.1% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

