IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.7273.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Institutional Trading of IAC

IAC Stock Up 3.7%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 48.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 240.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.25. IAC has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $50.49.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.The business had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

