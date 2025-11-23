Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on Icon in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Icon in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners set a $220.00 target price on Icon in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Icon from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icon

Icon Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Icon by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Icon by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,499,000 after buying an additional 975,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,752,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,730,000 after buying an additional 650,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Icon by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,427,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after buying an additional 341,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Icon by 739.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,526,000 after buying an additional 2,886,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.45. Icon has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $228.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

