ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.75.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total transaction of $132,376.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,607.04. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,285 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $180,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,977.90. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $12,845,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $175.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

