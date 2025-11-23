ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.75.
ICUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical
Insider Transactions at ICU Medical
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $12,845,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
ICU Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ ICUI opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $175.51.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ICU Medical
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ICU Medical
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.