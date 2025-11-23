IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 841.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in IES by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in IES by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IESC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 55,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.92, for a total transaction of $20,752,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,801,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,720,389.76. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 144,127 shares of company stock valued at $53,376,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $371.19 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.51 and a 1 year high of $442.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.70.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

