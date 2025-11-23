Immunic FY2025 EPS Boosted by Brookline Capital Management

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Immunic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reduced their price objective on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.69 on Friday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 678.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 219,957 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Immunic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 415,104 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 28.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 414.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 427,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

