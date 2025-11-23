Insider Selling: Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells $4,389,456.54 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030,441 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

