Insider Selling: Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Insider Sells $3,280,715.00 in Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) insider David Todd Stevens sold 83,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $3,280,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 529,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,784,410. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.3%

FIGR stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of Figure Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

