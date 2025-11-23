Insider Selling: Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Major Shareholder Sells $29,036,250.00 in Stock

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners L. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $29,036,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,383,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,517,465.35. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hinge Health Trading Up 1.5%

Hinge Health stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Hinge Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health

Hinge Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hinge Health during the second quarter worth $310,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hinge Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

