Insider Selling: H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) CEO Sells $5,737,553.72 in Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Jones II sold 128,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $5,737,553.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 861,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,362,881.02. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.3%

H&R Block stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.20. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $203.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 52.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in H&R Block by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

