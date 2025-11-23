Insider Selling: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $4,248,730.44 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.84, for a total transaction of $4,248,730.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 886,177 shares in the company, valued at $523,588,818.68. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $591.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 41.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,388,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.18.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

