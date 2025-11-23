Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $4,501,764.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 123,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $4,501,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,000. This represents a 87.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 36,664 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $1,324,670.32.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,937 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,762.06.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 149,063 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $5,804,513.22.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $6,180,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $6,137,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,590 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $999,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 133,410 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $5,198,987.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 30,145 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,072,257.65.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 129,855 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $4,592,971.35.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.63 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,186,000 after buying an additional 2,348,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,716,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,474 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 65.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,870 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

