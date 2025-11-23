Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $608.9231.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In other news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $561.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

