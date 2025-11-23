Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,645,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 899,776 shares.The stock last traded at $49.9180 and had previously closed at $50.52.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 496.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,633,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.