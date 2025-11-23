IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded IO Biotech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IO Biotech from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of IO Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

IO Biotech stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that IO Biotech will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in IO Biotech by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

