iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPW opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.44. iPower has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

