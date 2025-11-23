IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get IREN alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research started coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jones Trading lowered shares of IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

IREN Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. IREN has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 4.21.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. Analysts anticipate that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in IREN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in IREN in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.